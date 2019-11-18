Area roundup: Idaho Vandals women hold off San Francisco

Gina Marxen had 19 points and four assists, Beyonce Bea tallied 15 points and nine rebounds and the Idaho Vandals defeated the San Francisco Dons 66-60 in nonconference women’s basketball action on Monday in San Francisco.

Natilie Klinker had 12 points and nine boards for Idaho (2-1), while Hailey Christopher scored 10.

Mikayla Williams and Lucie Hoskova scored 19 apiece to lead San Francisco (2-2).

Utah 87, EWU 49: Niyeh Becker came off the bench to post game highs of 17 points and 10 rebounds and the Utah Utes overpowered the visiting Eastern Washington Eagles.

Brittany Klaman was the only Eagle to score in double figures with 10 points.

EWU (0-3) fell behind 22-12 by the end of the first quarter and never made a run at the Utes (1-3).