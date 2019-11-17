WSU Cougars complete season sweep of Colorado Buffaloes in volleyball

Pia Timmer had 16 kills to tie for match-high honors, Jocelyn Urias added 15 kills and eight blocks and the 22nd-ranked Washington Cougars completed a season sweep of the Colorado Buffaloes in Pac-12 Conference action on Sunday by scores of 25-23, 24-26, 25-13, 15-25, 15-9.

Jehlarova Magda pitched in with 12 kills and five blocks for the Cougars (22-6, 11-5), who maintained a third-place tie with the Utah Utes. Hanna Pukis finished with 43 assists and Alexis Dirige posted 13 digs.

Colorado’s Justine Spann and Alcantara Elissa tied Timmer for match-high honors in kills. Rachel Whipple tallied a whopping 28 kills for the Buffaloes (11-15, 3-13).

The Cougars travel to play Arizona State and Arizona this week before closing out the regular season by hosting first-place Stanford and hitting the road to play second-place Washington.