Washington State’s Jaylen Shead leaves Idaho State game with lower body injury

PULLMAN – Just three games into the season, Washington State already has to worry about an injury to its starting lineup.

Point guard Jaylen Shead left Sunday’s game against Idaho State with an unspecified injury after crashing to the ground while fighting for an offensive rebound with under four minutes to play in the second half.

The Cougars won 72-61, but Shead, who’s started all three games at point guard, didn’t return to the floor and couldn’t put any pressure on his right leg as trainers helped him off the court.

The Texas State graduate transfer was on crutches and wearing a boot on his right foot as he left Beasley Coliseum Sunday afternoon.

Coach Kyle Smith couldn’t speak to the nature of Shead’s injury, saying “I don’t know yet, hopefully it’s nothing too major.”

On Sunday, Shead played 28 minutes and finished 4-of-7 from the field with eight points, three rebounds, two assists, two turnovers and one blocked shot. He logged a plus/minus of plus-8. Shead’s averaged 6.3 points per game in wins over Idaho State and Seattle U, and a loss to Santa Clara, and he’s second on the team in both assists, with six, and steals, with seven.

“We can’t afford to lose any ball-handling,” Smith said. “I thought he did a really good job. He was awesome defensively. He did a really good job, really took care of it and penetrated when they were switching stuff and created some problems for them.”