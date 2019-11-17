Washington State adds big man Efe Abogidi to 2020 signing class

PULLMAN – A second letter of intent rolled in for Kyle Smith and the Washington State men’s basketball program Sunday morning.

Efemena “Efe” Abogidi, an athletic big man who’s currently playing for the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia, has signed with the Cougars, the school announced on Twitter and Instagram Sunday.

Abogidi, a 6-foot-10 forward/center who was the first player to commit to Smith and the Cougars in the class of 2020, joins TJ Bamba, who made it official and delivered his paperwork three days earlier.

There isn’t much recruiting information available on Abogidi, who’s spent his whole life overseas and doesn’t list a star rating on 247Sports.com or any other collegiate offers. When Abogidi committed, Jonathon Givony of Draft Express said the Nigerian-born big man fell off the radar when he suffered an unspecified injury.

Abogidi has a 7-foot-4 wingspan and went viral on the internet when he flushed a dunk from behind the free throw line during the SEED Project’s Hoops Forum in August of 2017. The video was posted from the NBA’s official Instagram account and viewed more than 1.9 million times.

The Cougars don’t have any other hard commits in the class of 2020, but Smith will have to sign a few more players with Jervae Robinson, Jeff Pollard, Jaylen Shead and Deion James all departing after the 2019-20 season.