Red Bull driver Max Verstappen wins Formula One’s Brazilian GP

Second-place finisher Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly, of France, second from left, first-place Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, and and third-place finisher Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, right, celebrate on the podium after the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (Silvia Izquierdo / Associated Press)
Associated Press

SAO PAULO – Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has won Formula One’s Brazilian Grand Prix for his eighth career victory.

The Dutch driver controlled nearly all the race at Interlagos on Sunday. Toro Rosso’s Pierre Gasly was second and six-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton third, though the Mercedes driver is under investigation.

Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc did not finish after the two crashed near the end of the race.

The Brazilian GP on Sunday was the penultimate race of the season. Hamilton had already secured the season title in the previous race in the U.S.

