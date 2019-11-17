On the air
Sun., Nov. 17, 2019
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: Utah Valley at Kentucky … ESPN2
5 p.m.: Hawaii at Illinois … ESPNU
6 p.m.: UC Irvine at Colorado … Pac-12
8 p.m.: Southern Utah at UCLA … Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Portland at Houston … NBA
6 p.m.: Minnesota at Utah … Root (Comcast only)
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers … ESPN
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Soccer
11:30 a.m.: UEFA Euro 2020, Ireland vs. Denmark … ESPNEWS
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
