North Central girls cross country qualifies for Nike Cross Nationals

Allie Janke finished fourth overall as the North Central High School girls cross country team qualified for nationals with a second-place finish at the Nike Northwest Regionals on Saturday at Eagle Island State Park in Boise.

Janke finished the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 10.1 seconds. Sydney Thorvaldson from Rawlins (Wyoming) won in 16:50.6.

NC teammates Amelu Ruff (13th, 17:57.8), Erinn Hill (22nd, 18:20.3) and Marie Taylor (29th, 18:27.9) helped the Indians, the State 3A champions, finish with 95 points. Summit of Bend, Oregon, was first with 59.

The Nike Cross Nationals are scheduled for Dec. 7 at Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland.