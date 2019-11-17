North Central girls cross country qualifies for Nike Cross Nationals
Sun., Nov. 17, 2019
Allie Janke finished fourth overall as the North Central High School girls cross country team qualified for nationals with a second-place finish at the Nike Northwest Regionals on Saturday at Eagle Island State Park in Boise.
Janke finished the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 10.1 seconds. Sydney Thorvaldson from Rawlins (Wyoming) won in 16:50.6.
NC teammates Amelu Ruff (13th, 17:57.8), Erinn Hill (22nd, 18:20.3) and Marie Taylor (29th, 18:27.9) helped the Indians, the State 3A champions, finish with 95 points. Summit of Bend, Oregon, was first with 59.
The Nike Cross Nationals are scheduled for Dec. 7 at Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland.
