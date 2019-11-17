NBA roundup: Kings snap Celtics’ 10-game winning streak

The Associated Press

Buddy Hield scored a season-high 35 points, Richaun Holmes hit two free throws with 13.3 seconds remaining to give Sacramento the lead, and the Kings snapped the Boston Celtics’ 10-game winning streak with a 100-99 victory Sunday in Sacramento, California.

Marcus Smart had a chance to win it for Boston, but his runner in the lane hung on the rim before trickling off as the buzzer sounded.

Harrison Barnes added 13 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 12 points and 10 assists for the Kings.

Jaylen Brown scored 18 points and Kemba Walker had 15 for Boston. Jayson Tatum and Daniel Theis each added 14. The Celtics lost for the first time since their Oct. 23 opener at Philadelphia.

Lakers 122, Hawks 101

LOS ANGELES – LeBron James scored 12 of his 33 points during a breathtaking opening nine minutes for the Lakers, who raced to a 25-point lead and handed Atlanta its second ugly loss in 24 hours at Staples Center.

Kobe Bryant watched from courtside as his former team used suffocating defense to fuel an outburst that gave it a 34-9 lead.

In a quarter full of highlights, James’ biggest play provided his first points. After JaVale McGee blocked Jabari Parker’s shot, James grabbed the ball, passed to Danny Green and took the return pass for a slam dunk that brought the crowd to its feet two minutes in.

Trae Young scored 31 for the Hawks, who were routed 150-101 on Saturday night by the Clippers.

Nuggets 131, Grizzlies 114

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Jamal Murray rebounded from a poor shooting night with a season-best 39 points in Denver’s victory over Memphis.

Paul Millsap had 23 points and Juancho Hernangomez finished with 15 to help Denver win for the sixth time in seven games. Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 22 points, hitting a career-high five 3-pointers.

Magic 125, Wizards 121

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nikola Vucevic had 30 points and 17 rebounds and Evan Fournier added 25 points and nine assists to help Orlando hold off Washington.

Markelle Fultz scored 19 points and Terrance Ross added 15 in Orlando’s fourth victory in five games.

Bradley Beal had 34 points and eight assists for Washington. C.J. Miles had 21 points, and Davis Bertans 15. The Wizards have lost four of their last five.

Pelicans 108, Warriors 100

NEW ORLEANS – J.J. Redick scored 26 points, hitting his sixth 3-pointer of the game from the left corner with 1:09 left, and New Orleans beat Golden State.

Jrue Holiday had 22 points despite a difficult night shooting and also had nine assists and eight rebounds.

Eric Paschall scored 30 points for injury-depleted Golden State. The Warriors have lost seven in row to fall to an NBA-worst 2-12.

76ers 114, Cavaliers 95

CLEVELAND – Tobias Harris scored 27 points, Joel Embiid had 14 and Philadelphia routed Cleveland.

Collin Sexton had 17 points for Cleveland. The Cavaliers nearly pulled off an upset in Philadelphia on Tuesday night before falling 98-97.