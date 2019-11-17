Montana State’s Camila Noe Qualifies For NCAA Cross Country Championship

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s Note: This is a release from Montana State Sports Information.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced on Saturday the team and individual qualifiers for the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships. Montana State’s Camila Noe was officially selected to represent the Bobcat women’s team at this year’s NCAA meet next Saturday, Nov. 23.

In order to be eligible to participate in the championships, teams and individuals qualified at their respective NCAA regional competitions. Thirty-eight individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. All individual qualifiers finished in the top 25 in their regions.

Noe finished fifth at the Mountain Region Championships in Salt Lake City on Friday by completing a time of 20 minutes, 4.5 seconds in the women’s 6-kilometer race. That mark was just nine seconds behind runner-up Ednah Kurgat of New Mexico. Noe’s fifth-place showing was the highest for an MSU women’s runner at the Mountain Region Championships since 1992 when Jennifer Cleary took third overall.

Noe was the top individual finisher that didn’t qualify with a team to advance to the NCAA meet out of the Mountain Region.

“Camila had an incredible race at the Mountain Region meet placing fifth against some of the elite distance runners in the entire NCAA,” said Lyle Weese, Montana State’s director of cross country. “She will take the experience gained to her first NCAA Championship race this Saturday. It is difficult to qualify for this meet, but she also has the ability to perform well in this meet even against the best of the NCAA.”

The Bozeman native became the first Bobcat women’s runner to advance to NCAA meet since 2013 when Heather Demorest competed at the championships. Current senior Ty Mogan represented the Montana State men’s team at the meet a season ago.

Indiana State University will host the championships Saturday, November 23, at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course located in Terre Haute, Indiana. The women’s race will begin at 9:15 a.m. MDT.