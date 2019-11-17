Lexie Hull scores 20 points in Stanford’s OT win over Gonzaga

By Rick Eymer Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. – Lexie Hull had a big finish in the final 3 minutes, scoring eight points and grabbing a big rebound, as No. 3 Stanford beat Gonzaga 76-70 in overtime Sunday night.

Hull, a former Central Valley standout, finished with 20 points and eight rebounds as the Cardinal (4-0) avenged a 79-73 road loss to the Bulldogs (2-1) last December.

Kiana Williams scored 20 of her 22 points after halftime. Haley Jones added 11.

Jill Townsend scored 32 points before fouling out in overtime to lead the Bulldogs. Kayleigh Truong and Melody Kempton each added 12 and Jessie Loera had 10.

While Stanford won a first-round NCAA Tournament game at home against Gonzaga in 2018, the Zags also stole a 68-63 victory at Maples Pavilion on Nov. 18, 2016.

Townsend tied it at 60 with 48 seconds remaining in regulation, hitting a big 3-pointer and Stanford missed a shot at the other end.

Loera made a pair of free throws to put Gonzaga ahead with 17 seconds left, but Williams responded with a driving layup 9 seconds later to force overtime.