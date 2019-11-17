Everett Silvertips get best of Spokane Chiefs for fourth straight time

EVERETT _ The Everett Silvertips continue to hold the upper hand against the Spokane Chiefs this Western Hockey League season.

Wyatte Wylie scored a second-period goal and Gianni Fairbrother added an empty-netter with 37 seconds left in the match and Everett beat Spokane 2-0 on Sunday at Angel of the Winds Arena.

The Silvertips (14-4-1-0, 29 points), front-runners in the U.S. Division, ended Spokane’s three-match win streak and improved to 4-0 against the Chiefs this season. Spokane 10-8-2-0, 22) dropped the first three matches to the Silvertips by 4-3 scores, including one in overtime.

Everett goalie Dustin Wolf turned back all 22 shots he faced from the Chiefs.

Chiefs goalie Arnold Campbell matched Wolf’s effort until the 6:08 mark of the second period and finished with 25 saves. Wolf’s fifth goal of the season came on the power play with assists from Gage Goncalves and Cole Fonstad.

Fairweather found the net for the first time this season after the Chiefs pulled Campbell.

Everett outshot Spokane 27-22 on the night. The Silvertips had a 25-10 advantage through the first two periods.

The Chiefs whiffed on all three of their power-play opportunities, while Everett was 1 of 2.

Spokane, which holds the top wild-card spot in the standings, will host the Saskatoon Blades on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.