Arkansas State defeats Idaho in Red Wolves Classic
Sun., Nov. 17, 2019
JONESBORO, Ark. – Marquis Eaton had 22 points as Arkansas State beat Idaho 82-68 on Sunday in the Red Wolves Classic men’s basketball tournament.
J.J. Matthews had 19 points and seven assists for Arkansas State (4-1). Caleb Fields added 13 points and Canberk Kus had 13 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.
Scott Blakney had 19 points for the Vandals (2-3) and Trevon Allen added 18 points. Quinton Forrest topped the Vandals with seven rebounds, while Chance Garvin came off the bench to hand out a team-high six assists.
Idaho shot 50% from the floor (27 of 54), but just 25 percent from beyond the 3-point arc (4 of 16).
Arkansas State shot a little better in both areas – 52.5% overall and 33% from distance.
The Red Wolves won the battle of the boards 39-28, led by the 14 rebounds of Malik Brevard, who also contributed with 10 points.
Idaho takes on Walla Walla University at home on Saturday.
