Area Sports Menu for Monday, November 18
Sun., Nov. 17, 2019
Basketball
College women: Nonconference: Eastern Washington at Utah, 6 p.m.; Idaho at San Francisco, 7.
Cross country
College: NWAC Championships in Lacey, Washington, 11 a.m.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.
