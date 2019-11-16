Washington State misses pair of PAT kicks in first half against Stanford

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman

PULLMAN – A perfect season for Blake Mazza became distinctly less so in the first half of Washington State’s 49-22 victory over Stanford.

The Washington State sophomore kicker had his first extra-point attempt of the game blocked, the first time he had failed to put one through the uprights in 42 attempts this season.

The ball bounced backward, toward the far end zone about 20 yards, before holder Oscar Draguicevich III kicked the football to the Stanford sideline, clear of any Cardinal players. His actions drew a penalty but the effect was only a loss of down, with nothing assessed on the kickoff, ether.

Mazza made his next extra-point attempt to make the score 13-0. But after Easop Winston Jr. caught his second touchdown of the game for a 19-0 Washington State lead, Mazza double clutched as he approached Draguicevich’s hold.

While Mazza’s kick cleared the linemen, it didn’t reach the crossbar.

But Mazza’s perfection on field goals remained intact. He made from 35, 38 and 35 yards and now has hit all 18 of his attempts this season. No other kicker in the conference has made more field goals.