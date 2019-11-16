Updates: Washington State returns to Martin Stadium to host Stanford

Follow along here as the Washington State Cougars host the Stanford Cardinal today at Martin Stadium in Pullman. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30. You can watch the game on Pac-12 Networks.

PAC-12 FOOTBALL

At Martin Stadium, Pullman, Washington 1:30 00 - 00 ➤Saturday, Nov. 16: Stanford Cardinal (4-5, 3-4) at Washington State Cougars (4-5, 1-5), 1:30 p.m. PST TV: Pac-12 Networks

Quick facts

The line: WSU by 10 1/2. O/U: 63 1/2

How did the teams fare last week? Stanford fell 16-13 at Colorado, losing on a 37-yard field goal at on the final play. Washington State trailed the entire game at Cal, losing to the Golden Bears 33-20.

Why WSU will win: Aside from the fact that the Cougars are 16-2 in their last 18 home games, they’ve won the last three against Stanford and scored 107 points in those games, including 41 last season. WSU’s offense has been stymied in to of its three road games, but the Air Raid has thrived at home, averaging 55.2 points against New Mexico State, Northern Colorado, UCLA and Colorado, and 607.2 yards of total offense in those games. While Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello was strong in his return from an injury, throwing three touchdown passes and no interceptions in a win at Arizona, he was shaky last game against Colorado, with one touchdown and one interception in a three-point loss to a Buffaloes that ranks near the bottom of the conference in total defense. Costello, a preseason All-Pac-12 Second Team selection, is completing just 61 percent of his throws and has six touchdowns compared to three interceptions.

Why Stanford will win: Bryce Love is no longer in the Stanford backfield, but the Cardinal still have the ability to move the ball on the ground behind a hulking offensive line and running back Cameron Scarlett, who ranks fourth in the conference with 87.5 yards per game and 93 yards per game in Pac-12 play. The Cougars, meanwhile, have been the league’s rushing defense and are giving up 198.7 yards on the ground in Pac-12 games and 681 in the last three games. Despite losing a few big, tall targets in J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Kaden Smith, Costello still has more than a few capable wide receivers who could make life tough on WSU’s struggling defensive backs. Colby Parkinson, a 6-foot-7 junior and preseason All-Pac-12 First Team honoree, paces Stanford with 36 catches, 412 yards and one touchdown.

What happened last time? A back-and-forth affair in Palo Alto saw Washington State take an early advantage before Stanford scored three straight touchdowns to lead by as many as 14 points in the first half and 11 points at halftime. Undeterred by that, the Cougars came out of the break to score the game’s next three touchdowns, a run from James Williams and passes from Gardner Minshew to Renard Bell and Tay Martin. Costello tied it up at 38-38 when he tossed his fourth touchdown of the game, and his second to Arcega-Whiteside, giving the Cougars 1:25 to work with. Minshew hit inside receiver Jamire Calvin on a 35-yard seam pass to set up Blake Mazza’s 42-yard field goal, which won it, 41-38, with 14 seconds left to improve No. 14 WSU’s record to 7-1.

Three things to know

1. Behind Utah’s Kyle Whittingham (16 years), Washington State’s Mike Leach (eight years) and Stanford’s David Shaw (nine years) are the longest-tenured coaches in the Pac-12 and they’re two of the most successful, with 139 combined wins and 13 bowl appearances. But this Saturday will be the first time both Leach’s team and Shaw’s team will carry a losing record into the annual matchup since Leach took over at WSU in 2012.

2. Stanford’s Nate Herbig, a former preseason AP All-American who’s thought to be one of the nation’s top offensive line prospects, was a Washington State target who was seriously considering the Cougars at one point. Herbig, a senior from Hawaii, ultimately signed with Stanford despite interest from WSU, Arizona State, Colorado, Cal and UW.

3. Brandon Arconado began his senior season without a single 100-yard game in his career, but the “Y” receiver needs two more to match the school’s single-season record set by Mike Levenseller 43 years ago. Arconado has five 100-yard games this season and currently has three straight, with 26 catches for 369 yards and four touchdowns in games against Colorado, Oregon and Cal.

Pac-12 Networks / YouTube

Leaders

PASSING Comp.-Att. Yds. TD Int. Stan: K.J. Costello 102-167 1,038 6 3 WSU: Anthony Gordon 323-455 3,794 34 10

RUSHING Car. Yds. TD Stan: Cameron Scarlett 172 763 5 WSU: Max Borghi 86 585 7

RECEIVING Rec. Yds. TD Stan: Colby Parkinson 36 412 1 WSU: Brandon Arconado 51 721 5

Team stats

Stan WSU Points per game 21.6 39.3 Points allowed per game 26.7 30.1 Total yards 351.1 510.9 Yards passing 231.0 433.1 Yards rushing 120.1 77.8 Yards allowed 407.8 447.6 Pass yards allowed 254.9 253.9 Rush yards allowed 152.9 193.7

More on the game

Washington State, Stanford differ in scheme, but carry similar objectives into final stretch of season Three weeks ago, after Washington State wrapped up a Wednesday practice at Rogers Field, Cougars coach Mike Leach talked tight ends, his philosophy on them and why you’re probably more apt to see a palm tree in Pullman than you are a tight end in Leach’s vaunted Air Raid offense. | Read more »

Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State against Stanford The keys to a potential victory for Washington State against Stanford Saturday at Martin Stadium. | Read more »

The pick: Why Washington State will beat Stanford It’s almost impossible to guess what either of these teams will do once a football is kicked into the air, but the Cougars have gone 16-2 in their past 18 homes games against opponents other than Washington and while they’ve gone through a fair deal of turbulence, it still doesn’t match what the Cardinal have endured this season. | Read more »

Pac-12 picks: Oregon, Utah should have no trouble keeping College Football Playoff hopes alive for another week The Spokesman-Review’s Theo Lawson picks Week 12 of the Pac-12 Conference football season. | Read more »

More on the Cougs

‘Holy Warrior’: From Jihad to Jahad, Washington State’s middle linebacker has always emulated speed, force on gridiron Those who’ve kept up with Washington State’s efforts on the recruiting trail during the Mike Leach era may recall the team’s pursuit of a small, swift linebacker from Helix High School in San Diego five years ago, while Alex Grinch and Roy Manning were working diligently to build a defense that placed a premium on speed rather than size | Read more »

‘False start, No. 63, offense.’ Transition to left tackle has been smooth for Washington State’s Liam Ryan, with one exception Liam Ryan’s penalties, and the regularity at which they’ve happened, have drawn the ire of those watching from home this season. WSU’s new left tackle has been the most penalized player on the most penalized team in the conference, absorbing 15 flags through nine games and one in every game with the exception of the season opener against NMSU. | Read more »

Urgency at the center of everything for Washington State in final three games The Cougars, who sit at 4-5 overall and 1-5 in Pac-12 play, haven’t given themselves much of a buffer when it comes to postseason eligibility and they now require wins in two of their final three games to clinch a bowl berth for a fifth straight year. | Read more »

Defensive backs Daniel Isom, Trey Davis dismissed from Washington State for rules violation Two days after The Spokesman-Review learned backup linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae chose to leave the team and enter the NCAA transfer portal, a school official confirmed that defensive back Daniel Isom, a seven-game starter for the Cougars this fall, has been dismissed with three weeks left in the regular season. | Read more »

Linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae no longer with Washington State football team The redshirt sophomore linebacker has chosen to leave the Cougars, The Spokesman-Review confirmed with a school official Tuesday after Cougfan.com initially reported Fa’avae had entered the NCAA transfer portal. | Read more »

Injuries to top players could leave Stanford hobbled against Washington State Stanford could be shorthanded and missing All-Pac-12 talent on both sides of the ball in the upcoming matchup against Washington State. | Read more »

Washington State mailbag: Talking Cal, Anthony Gordon and top Cougar Gold recipes In this week’s mailbag, we look back at a 33-20 loss to the Golden Bears and why a couple of Pac-12 teams pose bigger defensive problems to the Cougars than others. We also tackle Leach-to-Arkansas rumors, evaluate Anthony Gordon and spend a second or two on the officiating blunder heard round the conference. | Read more »