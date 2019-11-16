Updates: Washington State returns to Martin Stadium to host Stanford

Follow along here as the Washington State Cougars host the Stanford Cardinal today at Martin Stadium in Pullman. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30. You can watch the game on Pac-12 Networks.
🏈 🏈 🏈
PAC-12 FOOTBALL
At Martin Stadium, Pullman, Washington
1:3000 - 00
➤Saturday, Nov. 16: Stanford Cardinal (4-5, 3-4) at Washington State Cougars (4-5, 1-5), 1:30 p.m. PST TV: Pac-12 Networks
🏈 🏈 🏈
Quick facts
The line: WSU by 10 1/2. O/U: 63 1/2
How did the teams fare last week? Stanford fell 16-13 at Colorado, losing on a 37-yard field goal at on the final play. Washington State trailed the entire game at Cal, losing to the Golden Bears 33-20.
Why WSU will win: Aside from the fact that the Cougars are 16-2 in their last 18 home games, they’ve won the last three against Stanford and scored 107 points in those games, including 41 last season. WSU’s offense has been stymied in to of its three road games, but the Air Raid has thrived at home, averaging 55.2 points against New Mexico State, Northern Colorado, UCLA and Colorado, and 607.2 yards of total offense in those games. While Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello was strong in his return from an injury, throwing three touchdown passes and no interceptions in a win at Arizona, he was shaky last game against Colorado, with one touchdown and one interception in a three-point loss to a Buffaloes that ranks near the bottom of the conference in total defense. Costello, a preseason All-Pac-12 Second Team selection, is completing just 61 percent of his throws and has six touchdowns compared to three interceptions.
Why Stanford will win: Bryce Love is no longer in the Stanford backfield, but the Cardinal still have the ability to move the ball on the ground behind a hulking offensive line and running back Cameron Scarlett, who ranks fourth in the conference with 87.5 yards per game and 93 yards per game in Pac-12 play. The Cougars, meanwhile, have been the league’s rushing defense and are giving up 198.7 yards on the ground in Pac-12 games and 681 in the last three games. Despite losing a few big, tall targets in J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Kaden Smith, Costello still has more than a few capable wide receivers who could make life tough on WSU’s struggling defensive backs. Colby Parkinson, a 6-foot-7 junior and preseason All-Pac-12 First Team honoree, paces Stanford with 36 catches, 412 yards and one touchdown.
What happened last time? A back-and-forth affair in Palo Alto saw Washington State take an early advantage before Stanford scored three straight touchdowns to lead by as many as 14 points in the first half and 11 points at halftime. Undeterred by that, the Cougars came out of the break to score the game’s next three touchdowns, a run from James Williams and passes from Gardner Minshew to Renard Bell and Tay Martin. Costello tied it up at 38-38 when he tossed his fourth touchdown of the game, and his second to Arcega-Whiteside, giving the Cougars 1:25 to work with. Minshew hit inside receiver Jamire Calvin on a 35-yard seam pass to set up Blake Mazza’s 42-yard field goal, which won it, 41-38, with 14 seconds left to improve No. 14 WSU’s record to 7-1.
Three things to know
1. Behind Utah’s Kyle Whittingham (16 years), Washington State’s Mike Leach (eight years) and Stanford’s David Shaw (nine years) are the longest-tenured coaches in the Pac-12 and they’re two of the most successful, with 139 combined wins and 13 bowl appearances. But this Saturday will be the first time both Leach’s team and Shaw’s team will carry a losing record into the annual matchup since Leach took over at WSU in 2012.
2. Stanford’s Nate Herbig, a former preseason AP All-American who’s thought to be one of the nation’s top offensive line prospects, was a Washington State target who was seriously considering the Cougars at one point. Herbig, a senior from Hawaii, ultimately signed with Stanford despite interest from WSU, Arizona State, Colorado, Cal and UW.
3. Brandon Arconado began his senior season without a single 100-yard game in his career, but the “Y” receiver needs two more to match the school’s single-season record set by Mike Levenseller 43 years ago. Arconado has five 100-yard games this season and currently has three straight, with 26 catches for 369 yards and four touchdowns in games against Colorado, Oregon and Cal.
Pac-12 Networks / YouTube
♦ ♦ ♦
Leaders
PASSING
Comp.-Att.
Yds.
TD
Int.
Stan: K.J. Costello
102-167
1,038
6
3
WSU: Anthony Gordon
323-455
3,794
34
10
RUSHING
Car.
Yds.
TD
Stan: Cameron Scarlett
172
763
5
WSU: Max Borghi
86
585
7
RECEIVING
Rec.
Yds.
TD
Stan: Colby Parkinson
36
412
1
WSU: Brandon Arconado
51
721
5
Team stats
Stan
WSU
Points per game
21.6
39.3
Points allowed per game
26.7
30.1
Total yards
351.1
510.9
Yards passing
231.0
433.1
Yards rushing
120.1
77.8
Yards allowed
407.8
447.6
Pass yards allowed
254.9
253.9
Rush yards allowed
152.9
193.7
♦ ♦ ♦
More on the game
More on the Cougs
Subscribe to the Cougs newsletter
Get the latest Cougs headlines delivered to your inbox as they happen.
You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com