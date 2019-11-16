Prep volleyball: Mead wins District 8 4A title; Lakeside tops Freeman for third place at State 1A

From staff reports

Allie Flynn had 35 assists and a pair of aces and the Mead outlasted Richland 25-20, 25-21, 19-25, 19-25, 15-13 to win the District 8 4A championship at Spokane Falls CC on Saturday.

The Panthers advance to the state tournament, which begins Friday in Yakima.

Chiawana swept University in a loser-out match earlier in the day.

State 1A

Jessi Stires had 16 kills and Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) beat Freeman 21-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-23 to take third place in the State 1A tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

Hannah Stires dished out 43 assists and Mamiko Patterson had 32 digs for Lakeside.

The Eagles recorded their best finish since 2016, when they won state.

The Scotties took fourth place, matching their finish from 2016.

In the 2A tournament, Lynden eliminated Pullman 25-23, 19-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-11 in a consolation match at Central Washington University.