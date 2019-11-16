State prep soccer: Jordyn Newman scores in regular time, Lakeside edges Lynden Christian in shootout

From staff reports

Jordyn Newman scored Lakeside’s lone goal in regulation and the Eagles defeated Lynden Christian 4-3 in a shootout in the State 1A quarterfinals Saturday at Gonzaga Prep.

The Eagles (14-4-1) buried four of their penalties, while keeper Kaylyn Randazzo allowed only three makes.

The Lyncs (11-9-1) scored to tie the match in the 73rd minute.

The Eagles advance to play Cascade in the semifinals at Shoreline Stadium, Shorecrest, Washington at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Cascade 3, Freeman 2 (OT): Peyton Brewer scored twice but the Scotties (17-3-0) fell to the visiting Kodiaks (12-6-0) in overtime in a quarterfinal contest.

Freeman allowed an own goal in the ninth minute of overtime.

Makayla Werner added two assists for Freeman.

Boys 2B/1B

St. George’s 5, Friday Harbor 1: Oscar Angell scored four goals and the Dragons (12-5-0) eliminated the visiting Wolverines (14-5-0) in the quarterfinals.

St. George’s scored the first three goals before Friday Harbor answered with its lone goal.

The Dragons advance to the semifinals against Crosspoint at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner at 6:00 p.m. on Friday.