State prep football: Graham-Kapowsin cruises past Gonzaga Prep in State 4A opener
UPDATED: Sat., Nov. 16, 2019
Shabro Johnson rushed for 215 yards with two touchdowns and Graham-Kapowsin eliminated Gonzaga Prep 41-17 in the first round of the State 4A playoffs at Art Crate Field in Spanaway on Saturday.
Jaden Ortega finished with 79 rushing yards in 14 attempts for the Bullpups (7-3).
The Eagles (11-0) finished with 502 yards of total offense.
G-Prep’s Ryan McKenna and Robert Collier Jr. had rushing touchdowns.
2A
Washougal 14, Clarkston 13: Brevan Bea’s two touchdowns helped the visiting Panthers (7-4) eliminate the Bantams (9-2) in a first-round game.
Eddie Bergland ran for 57 yards with a touchdown for Clarkston.
The Bantams opened up a 13-point lead in the second quarter, but allowed Bea’s touchdowns in the second half, including the winner in the final minute.
1A
Omak 38, Colville 27: The Pioneers (10-0) eliminated the visiting Indians (7-3) in the first round. Colville was the defending state champ.
2B
Toledo 32, Colfax 12: The visiting Indians (8-3) eliminated the Bulldogs (7-3) in the first round.
Layne Gingerich threw a pair of touchdown passes for Colfax.
Toledo had 28 unanswered points on three touchdown runs and an interception return for a touchdown.
Adna 51, Davenport 7: The visiting Pirates (7-3) eliminated the Gorillas (6-5) in the first round.
Idaho 3A
Homedale 51, Timberlake 6: The Trojans (11-0) eliminated the visiting Tigers (9-1) in the semifinals.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.