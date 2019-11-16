State prep football: Graham-Kapowsin cruises past Gonzaga Prep in State 4A opener

From staff reports

Shabro Johnson rushed for 215 yards with two touchdowns and Graham-Kapowsin eliminated Gonzaga Prep 41-17 in the first round of the State 4A playoffs at Art Crate Field in Spanaway on Saturday.

Jaden Ortega finished with 79 rushing yards in 14 attempts for the Bullpups (7-3).

The Eagles (11-0) finished with 502 yards of total offense.

G-Prep’s Ryan McKenna and Robert Collier Jr. had rushing touchdowns.

2A

Washougal 14, Clarkston 13: Brevan Bea’s two touchdowns helped the visiting Panthers (7-4) eliminate the Bantams (9-2) in a first-round game.

Eddie Bergland ran for 57 yards with a touchdown for Clarkston.

The Bantams opened up a 13-point lead in the second quarter, but allowed Bea’s touchdowns in the second half, including the winner in the final minute.

1A

Omak 38, Colville 27: The Pioneers (10-0) eliminated the visiting Indians (7-3) in the first round. Colville was the defending state champ.

2B

Toledo 32, Colfax 12: The visiting Indians (8-3) eliminated the Bulldogs (7-3) in the first round.

Layne Gingerich threw a pair of touchdown passes for Colfax.

Toledo had 28 unanswered points on three touchdown runs and an interception return for a touchdown.

Adna 51, Davenport 7: The visiting Pirates (7-3) eliminated the Gorillas (6-5) in the first round.

Idaho 3A

Homedale 51, Timberlake 6: The Trojans (11-0) eliminated the visiting Tigers (9-1) in the semifinals.