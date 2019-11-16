SWX Home
Sports >  NCAA football

Pac-12 football roundup: Zack Moss, Tyler Huntley power Utah’s 49-3 rout of UCLA

Utah running back Zack Moss carriers the ball against UCLA in the first half Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (Rick Bowmer / AP)
Utah running back Zack Moss carriers the ball against UCLA in the first half Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (Rick Bowmer / AP)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Associated Press

Zack Moss ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns and added 65 receiving yards to help No. 8 Utah rout UCLA 49-3 in Salt Lake City on Saturday night.

Moss moved into second place for career all-purpose yardage at Utah. Tyler Huntley threw for a season-high 335 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-18 passing. Brant Kuithe had a career-high 132 yards and a touchdown on five catches.

The Utes (9-1, 6-1) beat the Bruins (4-6, 4-3) for the fourth straight season. Utah totaled 536 yards on offense.

UCLA saw a three-game winning streak snapped after committing five turnovers and averaging just 3.7 yards per play. Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 219 yards, but he had a pair of interceptions and a pair of fumbles. Thompson-Robinson was also sacked five times.

(6) Oregon 34, Arizona 6: Justin Herbert completed 20 of 28 passes for 333 yards and four touchdowns, and the Ducks (9-1, 7-0) pulled away early against the Wildcats (4-6, 2-5) in Eugene.

Herbert connected with Johnson on long touchdown passes of 73 and 53 yards to help the Ducks build a 21-0 lead in the first half. A pair of field goals by Lucas Havrisik helped the Wildcats pull within 21-6 at halftime.

Oregon State 35, Arizona State 34: Jake Luton passed for 288 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Beavers (5-5, 4-3) to a victory over the Sun Devils (5-5, 2-5) in Corvallis, Oregon.

Oregon State’s defense came up with two second half turnovers, and a key stop on a 2-point conversion attempt to help preserve the win.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall