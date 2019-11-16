Pac-12 football roundup: Zack Moss, Tyler Huntley power Utah’s 49-3 rout of UCLA

Associated Press

Zack Moss ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns and added 65 receiving yards to help No. 8 Utah rout UCLA 49-3 in Salt Lake City on Saturday night.

Moss moved into second place for career all-purpose yardage at Utah. Tyler Huntley threw for a season-high 335 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-18 passing. Brant Kuithe had a career-high 132 yards and a touchdown on five catches.

The Utes (9-1, 6-1) beat the Bruins (4-6, 4-3) for the fourth straight season. Utah totaled 536 yards on offense.

UCLA saw a three-game winning streak snapped after committing five turnovers and averaging just 3.7 yards per play. Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 219 yards, but he had a pair of interceptions and a pair of fumbles. Thompson-Robinson was also sacked five times.

(6) Oregon 34, Arizona 6: Justin Herbert completed 20 of 28 passes for 333 yards and four touchdowns, and the Ducks (9-1, 7-0) pulled away early against the Wildcats (4-6, 2-5) in Eugene.

Herbert connected with Johnson on long touchdown passes of 73 and 53 yards to help the Ducks build a 21-0 lead in the first half. A pair of field goals by Lucas Havrisik helped the Wildcats pull within 21-6 at halftime.

Oregon State 35, Arizona State 34: Jake Luton passed for 288 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Beavers (5-5, 4-3) to a victory over the Sun Devils (5-5, 2-5) in Corvallis, Oregon.

Oregon State’s defense came up with two second half turnovers, and a key stop on a 2-point conversion attempt to help preserve the win.