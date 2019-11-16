Friends of the Columbia Gorge announce photo contest

From staff reports

Friends of the Columbia Gorge—a Portland-based conservation organization dedicated to protecting the scenic, natural, cultural, and recreational resources of the Columbia Gorge—is now accepting submissions for its fifth annual photo contest. The 2019 contest is entitled Nature + Nurture.

Friends’ photo contest gives photography enthusiasts the opportunity to capture the sense of awe and wonder that the Columbia Gorge instills in both its residents and the millions of people who visit it each year. The contest also provides an opportunity for Friends to partner with the Pacific NW photography community and help illustrate the need to protect and ensure that the Gorge’s wild, beautiful landscape is preserved for future generations.

The theme of this year’s contest, Nature + Nurture, acknowledges both the stunning natural beauty of the Columbia Gorge and the need to protect and responsibly steward it for future generations.

The contest opened Oct. 10, 2019. The deadline to submit is Dec. 31, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Any photos taken from off-trail or closed-trail locations will not be considered. People in photos must be demonstrating good land stewardship ethics and behaving in a lawful manner. Inappropriate photos will be ineligible for the contest. When taking photos, please stay on trails and practice Leave No Trace principles.

For the complete list of contest rules, photo requirements, or to submit photos, visit gorgefriends.org/photocontest.