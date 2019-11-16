Difference makers: Anthony Gordon dials up five touchdowns for Washington State in 49-22 win

Anthony Gordon

Washington State’s redshirt senior quarterback will have a chance to break a handful of passing records down the stretch of the season and he hit his first one on Saturday, throwing five touchdown passes to reach 39 and break the school single-season record previously held by two predecessors, Gardner Minshew and Luke Falk. Gordon finished 44 of 60 passing with 520 yards and one interception. It was the second 500-yard game of the season for the nation’s leading passer.

Jahad Woods

Even though the Cougars gave up a handful of explosive plays, they mitigated the damage in the second half, outscoring Stanford 27-8. Woods, the junior middle linebacker, led WSU with nine tackles and recorded his 100th of the season on a sack of Davis Mills in the third quarter. That ended the Stanford drive and the Cougars responded with a touchdown on the following possession. Woods effectively sealed the game with under six minutes to go, intercepting Mills on the goal line.

Davis Mills

In a losing effort, Stanford’s backup quarterback still posted eye-popping numbers, breaking a school single-game record with 494 passing yards. Mills completed 32 of 49 passes and finished with 15 yards per completion, notching three touchdowns and two interceptions. It was the first time in Mills’ young career the QB had gone over 300 passing yards, let alone 400, and the second time this season he’s thrown three touchdown passes.