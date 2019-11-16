Calling his shot: Washington State’s Max Borghi says Cougars will secure bowl eligibility against Oregon State

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Consider Max Borghi’s shot called.

After the Cougars beat the Cardinal 49-22 Saturday night at Martin Stadium, the Washington State sophomore running back answered one final question about how good it felt to kneel out a win – and then went on to guarantee victory again next week against Oregon State.

“Yeah, it felt good, definitely, to get into that victory formation. It’s kinda been a while since we’ve been in that, and we were talking about that. A win feels great,” Borghi said. “We just gotta carry it into next week, and have a great week of practice and prepare for Oregon State because we’re goin’ bowlin’, guaranteeing that, because we’re gonna win next week. See ya later.”

With that, Borghi smiled and walked out of the interview room.

The Cougars (5-5, 2-5 Pac-12) need one more win to become bowl eligible. After hosting the Beavers at 6 p.m. next Saturday, Washington State plays at Washington in the Apple Cup on Nov. 29.

Oregon State held off Arizona State 35-34 on Saturday night to improve to 4-3 in the Pac-12 and 5-5 overall. It marks the first time since 2014 the Beavers have won five games, and they themselves are one victory from bowl eligibility for the first time since 2013.

Against the Cardinal, Borghi ran for 111 yards on 15 carries and added eight catches for 34 more yards. It was the fifth time this year he has gained more than 120 yards from scrimmage, and the 23 touches were a season-high for him.

He now has a team-best 1,164 yards from scrimmage this season, and after two more Saturday he has 12 touchdowns.

Washington State has won the last five meetings with Oregon State.