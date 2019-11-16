Big Sky football roundup: Dalton Sneed throws 3 TDs in Montana’s win over Weber State

Associated Press

Senior quarterback Dalton Sneed threw three touchdowns passes, all to Samori Toure, to lead Montana over Weber State 35-16 in Missoula on Saturday.

Toure, a junior, had a career-high 193 receiving yards as the Grizzlies (9-2, 6-1 Big Sky) handled the showdown between two of the top teams in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Toure’s first touchdown, covering 10 yards, gave Montana the lead for good at 7-0 at 11 minutes, 24 seconds of the first quarter. The Grizzlies, ranked No. 5 in the STATS/FCS poll, scored after partially blocking a punt when Toure took a short slant pass 79 yards for a touchdown and a 14-3 Montana lead. On the Grizzlies’ opening possession of the second half, Toure scored on a 59-yard slant pass to make it 28-3.

Weber State (8-3, 6-1) ruled time of possession in the first half and intercepted Sneed twice in the second. The Wildcats managed only a 32-yard Trey Tuttle field goal until backup Kaden Jenks threw two fourth-quarter TD passes.

Montana State 27, UC Davis 17: Travis Jonsen had 154 yards from scrimmage, including a 75-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and the Montana State defense didn’t allow a first down over the last nearly 20 minutes as the Bobcats (8-3, 5-2) beat the Aggies (5-6, 3-4) in Davis, California.

Jonsen had six carries for 93 yards and added 61 yards receiving on three catches. Kevin Kassis had seven receptions for a career-high 135 yards, Isaiah Ifanse had 10 carries for 77 yards and a score and Tucker Rovig was 17-of-25 passing for 217 yards for Montana State.

Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. scored on an 18-yard run to give UC Davis a 17-14 lead with 4:54 left in the third quarter, but the Aggies didn’t get another first down the rest of the way as Montana State scored the final 13 points.

Southern Utah 31, Northern Arizona 30: Thomas Duckett scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 54-yard run late in the third quarter and the Thunderbirds (3-8, 2-5) held off the Lumberjacks (4-7, 2-5) in Cedar City, Utah.

Duckett ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and caught five passes for 81 yards and a score for Southern Utah. His touchdown run at the end of the third gave the Thunderbirds a 31-27 lead.

Luis Aguilar kicked a 46-yard field goal early in the fourth to pull the Lumberjacks within a point. Northern Arizona drove from its 19 to a first-and-goal at the Southern Utah 3 on its next possession, but the Thunderbirds held them out, including stuffing George Romero-Robinson’s run for no gain on fourth down from the 1.

BYU 42, Idaho State 10: Zach Wilson passed for 187 yards, two touchdowns and an interception to help the Cougars (6-4) beat the Bengals (3-8) in Provo, Utah.

Wilson returned from a six-week absence due to a fractured thumb and the sophomore quarterback surpassed 3,000 career yards passing against Idaho State. Wilson completed 19 of 31 passes for BYU.

Malakai Rango carried 24 times for 142 yards and a touchdown for the Bengals.

North Dakota 45, Northern Colorado 38: Nate Ketteringham threw for 297 yards and two scores and added another on the ground to help the Fighting Hawks (6-4) beat the Bears (2-9) in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Kadon Kauppinen gave North Dakota a 45-21 lead with a 7-yard return of a blocked punt, but Northern Colorado got within a score with 4:03 to go after 17 unanswered points.

North Dakota went three-and-out and pinned Northern Colorado at the 7. Three plays later, Jaxson Turner intercepted a pass to seal it.