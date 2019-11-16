Area Sports Menu for Sunday, November 17

Basketball

College men: Nonconference: Idaho State at Washington State, 1 p.m. Red Wolves Classic in Jonesboro, Arkansas: Idaho vs. Arkansas State, 11:30 a.m.

College women: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Stanford, 5 p.m.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Everett, 4:05 p.m.

Volleyball

College: Pac-12: Colorado at Washington State, noon; Utah at Washington, 1 p.m.

Wrestling

College: North Idaho at Mike Clock Open in Forest Grove, Oregon, 9 a.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.