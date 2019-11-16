Area roundup: Whitworth men drop St. Thomas

From staff reports

Ben College tallied 18 points and Whitworth beat St. Thomas (Minnesota) 85-64 Saturday in nonconference men’s basketball at the Whitworth Fieldhouse.

Isaiah Hernandez added 16 points and Jordan Lester had 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Pirates (4-0), who shot 57% (32 of 56) from the floor.

Anders Nelson, last season’s Division III Freshman of the Year, led the Tommies (1-1) with 25 points, but none of his teammates reached double figures.

Whitworth held St. Thomas, ranked 15th in the d3hoops.com preseason poll, to 16-of-63 shooting (25.4%) from the floor and 4 of 28 (14.3%) on 3-pointers.

North Idaho 76, Portland 75: Yusuf Mohamed notched 16 points and 12 rebounds, Phillip Malatare also scored 16 and had five assists, and the Cardinals (2-0) edged the Panthers (1-1) at the Harold Williams Invitational in Portland.

Emmitt Taylor and Ismael Valdez added 10 points apiece for NIC.

Darius Gary scored 15 points and Daniel Horbuckle added 13 points for Portland.

Women’s basketball

Quincy McDeid scored 26 points, and Whitworth rallied to defeat Concordia (Texas) 68-65 at the Whit Classic.

The Pirates trailed 38-23 late in the second quarter before storming back. McDeid made a pair of free throws with 1:51 remaining to put Whitworth in front, then made two more with 4 seconds left for the final margin.

Sydney Abbott added 19 points and six assists, and Jordan Smith scored 10 for the Pirates.

Payton Berger led the Tornados (0-2) with 16 points.