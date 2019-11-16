Adam Beckman has two goals and an assist as Spokane Chiefs defeat rival Tri-City 4-3

From staff reports

KENNEWICK – For some reason, the Spokane Chiefs feel more at home on the road.

Adam Beckman had two goals and an assist, including the winner with 49.9 seconds remaining, as the Chiefs defeated the host Tri-City Americans 4-3 Saturday night in Western Hockey League action at the Toyota Center.

Spokane improved to 5-1-1 on the road and will cap a three-game weekend trip Sunday at Everett.

Cordel Larson added a goal and an assist and Bear Hughes also scored for Spokane (10-7-2-0), which has won a season-high three straight games. Goaltender Lukas Parik made 28 saves as the Chiefs moved within a point of the third-place Americans in the U.S. Division.

Filip Kral had two assists for Spokane. Kral and Eli Zummack each helped on Beckman’s net-front winner, increasing Zummack’s points streak to six games (four goals, six assists).

Krystof Hrabik, Nick Bowman and Blake Stevenson scored for Tri-City (11-7-0-1). Goalie Beck Warm stopped 35 of 39 shots.

The Chiefs, who never trailed, took a 2-1 lead in the season series with Tri-City.