Updates: No. 8 Gonzaga surges into lead in first half at Texas A&M

Follow along here as the Gonzaga Bulldogs visit the Texas A&M Aggies tonight at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas. Tipoff is scheduled for 6. You can watch the game on SEC Network.

First half

3:56 – Gonzaga 29, TAMU 14: GU takes an 18-0 run into the under-4 timeout as Texas A&M look lost on offense.

Gonzaga has ramped up the defense during the run and Texas A&M is down to shooting 25% and 0 of 5 from 3.

Ryan Woolridge lead the Zags with nine points. The point guard has found success getting into the lane off the dribble.

7:41 – Gonzaga 22, TAMU 14: The Zags lead by eight at the under-8 timeout behind Filip Petrusev.

The Gonzaga big man has six points and six rebounds as GU has controlled the glass, outrebounding Texas A&M 16-8.

Admon Gilder has six points as well for the Zags. The transfer from Texas A&M has been left open on the perimeter and is 2 of 3 from 3-point range.

8:42 – Gonzaga 20, TAMU 14: The Bulldogs surge on a 9-0 run and the Aggies call timeout.

Two free throws by Anton Watson and a 3-pointer from Admon Gilder got the run started for the Zags.

11:56 – TAMU 12, Gonzaga 9: The Bulldogs shooting struggles continue against Texas A&M’s pressure defense.

Filip Petrusev leads the way for Gonzaga with six points and six rebounds. The Zags are shooting just 22% and are 1 of 5 from 3-point range.

Three Aggies have four points.

15:49 – TAMU 6, Gonzaga 4: Slow shooting starts for both teams as the Aggies jump out in front early in College Station.

Gonzaga has made just one field goal and is shooting 12.5% (1 of 8). Texas A&M is shooting slightly better at 33.3%.

Filip Petrusev has all of Gonzaga’s points and has grabbed five rebounds.

Three Aggies have two points each.

Starting 5

Pregame

Our guys @drewtimme2, @_CallMeSmoove, and @hph_lilmon will be back in their home state of Texas for tonight's showdown with the Aggies. 💯🆒#UnitedWeZag pic.twitter.com/j8eW6K55JH — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) November 15, 2019

Key matchup

Jay Jay Chandler, preseason All-SEC second-team selection Savion Flagg and Quenton Jackson – Texas A&M’s top three scorers – are options, possibly even post Josh Nebo.

We’ll go with Chandler, who came off the bench during Admon Gilder’s junior season at Texas A&M and was a part-time starter last year when Gilder was sidelined with a blood clot. Gilder, who joined the Zags for his senior year as a graduate transfer, could be matched up against his former teammate.

The 6-foot-4 Chandler has connected on 2-pointers (5 of 8), 3-pointers (3 of 5) and at the foul line (9 of 13). He’s a versatile scorer much like Gilder, who is averaging 12.3 points but was hobbling a bit on a sore knee after Tuesday’s win over North Dakota.

The Aggies are aggressive at both ends of the court. They’ve attempted 37 more free throws than opponents through two games and they’ve limited foes to 37.5% shooting.

Gonzaga’s challenge will be defending Chandler, 6-7 junior wing Flagg, 6-5 junior guard Jackson and 6-9 senior Nebo without fouling, particularly with its shortage of guards/wings, and then completing the possession with a defensive rebound.

Leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% GU: Filip Petrusev 19.7 66.7 65.2 TAM: Jay Jay Chandler 14.0 61.5 69.2

REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORGP GU: Filip Petrusev 9.0 5.7 3.3 TAM: Jonathan Aku 6.5 5.0 1.5

ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG GU: Ryan Woolridge 6.3 2.0 3.3 TAM: Savion Flagg 3.0 4.5 36.5

Team stats

GU TAM Points 100.7 70.0 Points allowed 63.3 60.0 Field goal% 59.1 49.0 Rebounds 43.0 35.5 Assists 21.0 12.0 Blocks 5.0 4.0 Steals 7.0 6.0 Streak Won 3 Won 2

Game preview

