Trevon Allen scores 16, lifting Idaho over VMI 68-67 at Red Wolves Classic
UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 15, 2019
JONESBORO, Ark. – Trevon Allen scored 16 points and added eight rebounds as Idaho edged VMI 68-67 on Friday in the Red Wolves Classic.
BJ Simmons gave Idaho a four-point lead with 53 seconds left, but Jake Stephens answered with a 3-pointer, cutting the lead to 68-67. With 2 seconds left, Allen blocked Myles Lewis’ shot, and the Keydets’ last-second attempt was short.
Simmons had 11 points for Idaho (2-2). Scott Blakney added 10 points and Marquell Fraser grabbed seven rebounds.
“We took good shots and moved the ball well, especially early on,” UI interim coach Zac Claus said in a team release. “We have to have balanced scoring from our team. It’s a five-man job both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball and we did that today.”
Kamdyn Curfman had 20 points and six rebounds for the Keydets (0-5).
Idaho faces Arkansas State here on Sunday. VMI looks for its first win of the season against UC Davis on Sunday.
