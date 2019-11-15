State volleyball: Northwest Christian, Oakesdale earn second-place finishes

From staff reports

For the second straight season, La Conner walked off the floor of the Yakima Valley SunDome as State 2B champions.

The Braves swept Northwest Christian 25-19, 25-15, 25-22 in the title match Friday, claiming their fourth title in school history.

The Crusaders reached the championship round with a 3-1 semifinal win over Tri-Cities Prep.

The second-place finish is Northwest Christian’s highest at state since it took second in 2009.

Liberty and Colfax also took home trophies, with the Liberty Lancers topping Toutle Lake 3-0 in the fifth-place match and the Bulldogs sweeping Kittitas/Thorp for seventh place.

1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline, Oakesdale and Odessa all opened the day with title aspirations, but in the end Pomeroy claimed its third state title with a five-set victory over the Nighthawks.

Maddy Dixon had 18 kills in the championship and Heidi Heytvelt had 33 assists, 15 digs and three aces.

Pomeroy topped ACH in five sets to reach the title match, while Oakesdale swept Odessa.

ACH swept Odessa in the match for third and fourth places.

2A

Pullman took care of Steilacoom 3-1 at Central Washington University in the first round to advance to the quarterfinals.

The Greyhounds’ quarterfinal match against Washington was not finished by press time.

With a win, Pullman would advance to the semifinals to play Ridgefield on Saturday at 1 p.m. A loss would drop them into the consolation bracket, in which they would play Lynden on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Cheney was eliminated after being swept by Burlington-Edison and Columbia River.

1A

Freeman advanced to the semifinals with a four-set win over La Salle at the Yakima SunDome.

In their quarterfinal match, the Scotties defeated Overlake in three sets.

Freeman moved on to the semifinals to play Chelan at 1 p.m on Saturday.

Lakeside swept Goldendale in its first-round matchup.

In the quarterfinals, it took the Eagles five sets to defeat Nooksack Valley to advance to the semifinals. The Eagles play King’s at 1 p.m on Saturday.