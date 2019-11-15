State soccer: Gonzaga Prep defeats Mead, advances to State 4A semifinals

From staff reports

Kyah Le scored the winning goal in the 88th minute and Gonzaga Prep defeated Mead 1-0 at Joe Albi Stadium in the State 4A girls quarterfinals on Friday.

The Bullpups (19-2-0) advance to the semifinals to play the winner of Puyallup/Sumner at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Washington, at 8 p.m. on Nov. 22.

Last season, the Bullpups fell in the quarterfinals to Central Valley.

The Bullpups advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2015. G-Prep finished fourth at state that season.

The Panthers finished 16-5-0.