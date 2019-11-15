Jack Finley scores twice, including overtime winner, as Spokane Chiefs defeat Portland Winterhawks

From staff reports

PORTLAND – Jack Finley saved his best for last.

Finley forced overtime when he scored on his own rebound with 1 minute, 17 seconds remaining in regulation, then netted the winner on a one-timer from the left faceoff circle 4:05 into the extra session as the Spokane Chiefs rallied to defeat the Portland Winterhawks 4-3 Friday night at the Moda Center.

Erik Atchison and Eli Zummack also scored for the Chiefs (9-7-2-0), who won their second game in a row. Goaltender Lukas Parik made 36 saves to improve to 4-1-0.

Jonas Brondberg, Kishaun Gervais and Lane Gilliss scored for Portland (11-5-1-1). Goalie Joel Hofer stopped 22 of 26 shots.

The Winterhawks took a 3-2 lead into the third period and appeared on their way to defeating the Chiefs for the second time in as many meetings this season.

But the 17-year-old Finley, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound center, took a pass from Zummack and got the tying goal. Noah King also was credited with an assist.

Finley’s winner came off assists from Zummack and Filip Kral as the Chiefs improved to 4-1-1 on the road.

Atchison scored just 1:27 into the game to give the Chiefs an early lead. After Portland tied it, Zummack scored at 17:06 to give Spokane a 2-1 advantage after one period.