Gonzaga-Texas A&M: 3 keys to the Bulldogs’ 79-49 victory over the Aggies
UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 15, 2019
Offensive MVP
Ryan Woolridge shook off a couple of hard falls while being fouled near the basket to finish with 16 points on efficient 7-of-10 shooting, including 2 of 2 from distance. He also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out a pair of assists. Woolridge did most of his damage in the first half when the Zags opened up a comfortable lead.
Defensive MVP
Woolridge allowed a couple of buckets early on penetration moves by the Aggies, but the senior guard quickly adjusted and locked down Texas A&M’s rotation of ball-handlers. He had a pair of steals and came up with six defensive rebounds.
Key moment
The key moment went on for a long time. Gonzaga put this one on ice with a 20-0 burst that turned a three-point deficit into a 31-14 lead. The Zags were stifling at the defensive end, contesting every shot and forcing turnovers as the frustration mounted for the Aggies.
