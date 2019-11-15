Former Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell Jr. rejoins Los Angeles Lakers’ roster

Former Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Zach Norvell Jr. is back on the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster after playing briefly in two games earlier this season.

Norvell scored 23 points in the South Bay Lakers’ G League victory over Sioux Falls on Thursday. He joined the L.A. Lakers for Friday’s home game against Sacramento. Norvell played five minutes in two appearances last month, missing his only shot attempt.

The 6-foot-5 wing is on a two-way contract, which means he can spend up to 45 days with the NBA team during the season. Norvell’s stay can be extended but the Lakers would have to convert his two-way deal into a regular contract.

The Lakers announced Friday that guard Avery Bradley is out for at least one week with a hairline fracture in a non-weight bearing bone in his right leg. Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been slowed by an ankle injury.

Norvell started one game and came off the bench in two others for South Bay. He made nine 3-pointers and averaged 12.0 points. Ex-Zag David Stockton is averaging 10 points and eight assists for South Bay.