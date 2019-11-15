Central Valley fires girls basketball coach Ryan Bragdon

Fifteen months after Ryan Bragdon was named head coach of the tradition-rich Central Valley girls basketball team, the CV alum has been relieved of his duties.

Bragdon told The Spokesman-Review on Friday that he is no longer coaching the Bears, who finished 22-5 and won the Greater Spokane League title last season.

When asked why he wasn’t returning for a second season – CV kicks off its 2019-20 campaign Dec. 3 against Gonzaga Prep – Bragdon pointed to the Central Valley School District administration.

“Superintendent Ben Small would have more insight to ‘why,’ because I wasn’t given the cause,” Bragdon said via text message.

“I absolutely did not resign,” Bragdon added. “That’s the one thing I know.”

Small released a statement via email Friday, but did not give a reason as to why Bragdon is no longer with the program.

“Ryan Bragdon will not be the Central Valley girls basketball head coach this school year,” Small wrote. “We would like to thank Coach Bragdon for his commitment this past year and we wish him well in his future endeavors.

“Felice Orrell, our current girls junior varsity coach, will be the interim varsity girls basketball coach at Central Valley, who has great girls basketball experience.”

Bragdon, 41, replaced highly successful coach Freddie Rehkow, who retired in 2018 after leading CV to state and national championships.

Bragdon is the son of former Spokane Police Chief Roger Bragdon and played basketball in the 1990s under former CV boys coach Rick Sloan. He graduated from the University of Washington.

Bragdon was also fired from his previous position as head coach at Northwest Nazarene, an NCAA Division II school in Nampa, Idaho. Bragdon posted a 30-41 overall record at NNU and was let go midway through the 2015-16 season.