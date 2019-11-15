Area Sports Menu for Saturday, November 16

Basketball

College men: Naismith Hall of Fame Classic in Toronto: Washington vs. Tennessee, 2 p.m. Nonconference: St. Thomas (Minnesota) at Whitworth, 7 p.m. Harold Williams Invitational in Portland: North Idaho vs. Portland, 8 p.m.

College women: Whit Classic: Concordia (Texas) vs. Whitworth, 4:30 p.m. Nonconference: North Idaho All-Stars at North Idaho, 2 p.m.

Cross country

College: NCAA Division III West Regional in Claremont, California, 9 a.m.

Football

College: Pac-12: Stanford at Washington State, 1:30 p.m. Big Sky: Sacramento State at Idaho, 2 p.m.; Eastern Washington at Cal Poly, 5:05. NWC: Whitworth at Pacific, 1 p.m.

High school: State 4A: Gonzaga Prep vs. Graham-Kapowsin in Spanaway, 1 p.m. State 2A: Washougal at Clarkston, 2 p.m. State 1A: Colville at Omak, 1 p.m. State 2B: Toledo at Colfax, noon; Davenport at Adna, 1 p.m. District 9 1B crossver: Bridgeport at Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 2 p.m. Idaho 3A State: Timberlake at Homedale, 1 p.m.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Soccer

College men: WCC: Gonzaga at Pacific, 7 p.m.

College women: NCAA Tournament: Seattle at Washington, 6 p.m.

High school boys: State 2B/1B: Friday Harbor at St. George’s, 11 a.m.

High school girls: State 1A at Gonzaga Prep HS: Lynden Christian vs. Lakeside (WA), noon; Cascade (Leavenworth) vs. Freeman, 3 p.m.

Swimming

College: NWC: Willamette at Whitworth, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

College: WCC: Santa Clara at Gonzaga, noon. Big Sky: Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington, 4:05 p.m.

High school: State 2A at Central Washington University: Pullman vs. Ridgefield/Lynden, 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. State 1A at Yakima SunDome: Freeman vs. Chelan, 1 p.m. Lakeside (WA) vs. King’s, 1 p.m. District 8 4A at Spokane Falls CC: Richland vs. Mead, 1 p.m.; University vs. Chiawana, 3; loser of Richland/Mead vs. winner of University/Chiawana, 5.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:15 a.m.