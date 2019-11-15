Area roundup: Makamae Gomera-Stevens leads Washington State soccer past Memphis in NCAA first round
UPDATED: Fri., Nov. 15, 2019
Makamae Gomera-Stevens scored in the 62nd minute, leading Washington State to a 1-0 victory over No. 14 Memphis in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament on Friday in Pullman.
Averie Collins assisted on the goal for the Cougars (13-6-1), who outshot the Tigers 16-4.
Elizabeth Moberg had six saves for Memphis (17-3-1), while Ella Dederick was forced into just one save for WSU.
The Cougars will face the winner of Saturday’s match between Radford and third-ranked Virginia in the second round. Date, time and location will be determined.
Volleyball
Colorado College 3, Whitworth 0: Jordan Mullen had a match-best 17 kills as the eighth-ranked Tigers (31-4) swept the Pirates (20-7) in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament in Atlanta.
Emiko Kahler had 10 kills for Whitworth.
(15) Utah 3, (22) Washington State 1: Dani Drews had 22 kills and two aces to lead the Utes (19-7, 11-4 Pac-12) past the Cougars (21-6, 10-5) in Pullman.
Hannah Pukis finished with 41 assists for WSU.
Women’s basketball
Carroll (Montana) 98, Whitworth 56: Molly McDermott scored 15 points off the bench, and the visiting Saints (3-1) topped the Pirates (2-1) at the Whit Classic.
Sydney Abbott paced Whitworth with 15 points.
