SWX Home
Sports >  Area sports

Washington State soccer opens NCAA Tournament with AAC champ Memphis

The Washington State soccer team celebrates a goal against Montana on Aug. 30, 2019, in Pullman. (WSU Athletics / Courtesy)
The Washington State soccer team celebrates a goal against Montana on Aug. 30, 2019, in Pullman. (WSU Athletics / Courtesy)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Ryan Collingwood ryanc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5473

Washington State learned Monday that it punched its ticket to its eighth NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament in nine years.

The 24th-ranked Cougars (12-6-1) entertain American Athletic Conference champion No. 14 Memphis (17-2-1) in the first round Friday at Lower Field.

WSU, which finished sixth in the soccer-rich Pac-12, hopes the Palouse weather – it’s expected to be rainy and chilly – can be an advantage when the Tigers make the 2,065-mile trek from Tennessee.

“We got a tough draw. Memphis is a good team,” WSU coach Todd Shulenberger said. “They have a unique style but have to travel a long ways. It’s a little colder here.”

Memphis ranks seventh in the country in scoring (2.7 goals per game) and total goals (54) and is ninth in shots (8.8 per game).

The Cougars have allowed 1.16 goals per game and have posted seven shutouts.

Morgan Weaver leads WSU with 11 goals and 26 points, while Brianna Alger has a team-high nine assists.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall