Washington State receives multimillion dollar donation for indoor practice facility

PULLMAN – Washington State’s efforts to build an indoor practice space for its football program are off to a $2 million start.

On Thursday, the Cougar Athletic Fund announced the largest cash gift in school history – a multimillion donation from alums Scott (1982) and Lisa Taylor (1983) that will go toward the construction of an indoor practice facility, the next capital project on WSU’s short list after the school recently broke ground on a facility for the baseball program.

WSU President Kirk Schulz acknowledged the magnitude of the contribution in a press release.

“We deeply appreciate the gift by Scott and Lisa,” Schulz said. “The Indoor Practice Facility is a must and, because of their historic investment to Cougar Athletics and Washington State University, we are one step closer to making it a reality.”

The school is still in the planning and designing phase for a 100,000-square-foot covered facility that would replace the current “bubble” adjacent to the baseball complex. The facility would include a 100-yard football field with new turf and improved lighting, while additional improvements to the multipurpose facility “include on-site locker rooms, athletic training space and equipment storage.”