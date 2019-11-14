State volleyball: Northwest Christian advances to State 2B semifinals

From staff reports

Northwest Christian advanced to the State 2B semifinals with wins over Kittitas/Thorp and Toutle Lake on Thursday in the Yakima SunDome.

The Crusaders took four sets to advance past Kittitas/Thorp before sweeping the Ducks.

Chiara Carey led NWC with 31 kills over the two matches. She also added 15 digs in the first match.

NWC’s Madi Zorn had 70 assists on the day.

The Crusaders advance to play Tri-Cities Prep at 11:45 a.m. Friday in the SunDome.

Tri-Cities Prep swept Chewelah and Kalama.

Liberty handled Wahkiakum in the first round, sweeping the Mules before falling to Mossyrock in four sets.

The Lancers play a consolation match against Brewster Friday at 9:45 a.m.

After the loss to Tri-Cities Prep, Chewelah bounced back to defeat Lake Roosevelt in four sets.

The Cougars play Kittitas/Thorp in a consolation match at 8 a.m. Friday.

Colfax lost its first match – falling 3-0 to Brewster – before rebounding for a sweep against Willapa Valley.

The Bulldogs will play Walla Walla Academy at 9:45 a.m. Friday in a consolation match.

State 1B

Oakesdale began its title defense with commanding sweeps over Providence Christian and Mt. Vernon Christian in the SunDome.

Gianna Anderson had 34 kills on the day and LouEllen Reed dished out 69 assists.

The Nighthawks advance to the semifinals to play Odessa at 9:45 a.m. Friday.

Odessa held off Three Rivers Christian 3-2 in its opener.

The Tigers followed up with a sweep of Pateros in the quarterfinals.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline is back to the semifinals against Pomeroy for the second year in a row. Last season, ACH defeated Pomeroy in five games to advance to the 1B title match. The rematch is at 9:45 a.m. Friday.

ACH swept Shoreline Christian and Puget Sound Advent.

District 8 3A

Mt. Spokane 3, Kamiakin 1: Tia Allen had 12 kills and the Wildcats defeated the visiting Braves in the championship.

The Wildcats earned the No. 1 seed out of District 8 and advance to state in the SunDome on Nov. 22.