State soccer: Darby Soliday’s hat trick helps Davenport reach 2B/1B semifinals

From staff reports

Darby Soliday scored a hat trick and visiting Davenport eliminated Northwest Christian 3-1 in a State 2B/1B quarterfinal match on Thursday.

The Gorillas (8-3) advance to play the winner of Saturday’s match between Friday Harbor (8-7) and Onalaska (10-4-1) on Nov. 22 at Sunset Chevrolet Stadium in Sumner, Washington, at 4 p.m.

The Crusaders finish the season at 10-2.