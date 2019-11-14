Mattress Firm Student of the Week: Butte High’s Tommy Mellott

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Butte High School senior quarterback and captain Tommy Mellott has led his team to an undefeated regular season, the first time for the program in almost three decades.

Mellott says athletics has been a big part of his life ever since he was little. “I mean it’s run in the family a little bit and I’ve always enjoyed being with friends and having the opportunity to compete,” said Mellott.

Mellott is a three sport athlete, also shooting hoops and competing in track and field for the Bulldogs.

“Growing up is a lot more than just what you’re going to learn, so there’s so many other opportunities you get while you’re out playing a sport that you don’t get anywhere else,” said Mellott.

Athletics isn’t the only place Mellott excels. The Butte High senior has a 4.0 GPA and is the president of the National Honor Society. Bulldogs Head Football Coach Arie Grey says he’s enjoyed seeing Mellott grow over the past four years.

“Anything he’s going to do, he’s going to do to the best of his ability. it doesn’t matter if it’s checkers, school work or if it’s a workout or practice, he’s going to go as hard as he can,” said Grey.

When Mellott isn’t hitting the books or on the gridiron, he’s volunteering. Big Brothers Big Sister has been an outlet for the senior to show Butte’s youngest athletes, anything is possible.

Next year Mellott is crossing the divide to continue his football career as a Bobcat at Montana State University. He says, he’s unsure of a major just yet but education is his number one priority and everyone that meets Mellott agrees the future is bright for this Bulldog.

“The sky is the limit for him and I’m excited to see as he begins his next phase of his journey and it will be a lot of fun to watch him grow and become the young man I know he can be,” said Grey.