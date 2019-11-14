Gonzaga-Texas A&M key matchup: Aggies’ Jay Jay Chandler could see a lot of former teammate Admon Gilder

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Jay Jay Chandler, preseason All-SEC second-team selection Savion Flagg and Quenton Jackson – Texas A&M’s top three scorers – are options, possibly even post Josh Nebo.

We’ll go with Chandler, who came off the bench during Admon Gilder’s junior season at Texas A&M and was a part-time starter last year when Gilder was sidelined with a blood clot. Gilder, who joined the Zags for his senior year as a graduate transfer, could be matched up against his former teammate.

The 6-foot-4 Chandler has connected on shots inside the arc (5 of 8), 3-pointers (3 of 5) and at the foul line (9 of 13). He’s a versatile scorer much like Gilder, who is averaging 12.3 points but was hobbling a bit on a sore knee after Tuesday’s win over North Dakota.

The Aggies are aggressive at both ends of the court. They’ve attempted 37 more free throws than opponents through two games and limited foes to 37.5% shooting.

Gonzaga’s challenge will be defending Chandler, 6-7 junior wing Flagg, 6-5 junior guard Jackson and 6-9 senior Nebo without fouling, particularly with its shortage of guards/wings, and then completing the possession with a defensive rebound.