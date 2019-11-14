SWX Home
Caleb Fuller, Ezra Manjon lift UC Davis over Idaho 65-64

UPDATED: Thu., Nov. 14, 2019

Associated Press

JONESBORO, Ark. – Caleb Fuller had 18 points and Ezra Manjon made a go-ahead layup with 24 seconds left as UC Davis defeated Idaho 65-64 on Thursday in the Red Wolves Classic.

UC Davis passed it around the perimeter to get it in the hands of Manjon, who used a high screen to drive the left side of the lane for an open layup.

Idaho missed a shot at the other end. The Aggies were off on the front end of a 1-and-1 with 5 seconds left, but the Vandals didn’t get off a shot before the final buzzer.

Manjon finished with 17 points for the Aggies, while Joe Mooney chipped in 16.

“Down the stretch we had a few possessions that we just had a subtle defensive breakdown, and in a one-possession game that is the difference,” Idaho interim coach Zac Claus said in a team release.

Trevon Allen had 22 points for the Vandals (1-2). Marquell Fraser added 13 points and nine rebounds. Quinton Forrest grabbed 10 rebounds.

“We had a couple really good looks at the end, which we will take every day of the week,” Claus said. “Unfortunately they just didn’t fall.”

UC Davis (2-1) plays Arkansas State on Friday, while Idaho plays VMI.

