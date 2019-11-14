Area Sports Menu for Friday, November 15

Basketball

College men: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.; CC Spokane alumni vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, 6:30. Red Wolves Classic in Jonesboro, Arkansas: Idaho vs. VMI, 10:30 a.m. Harold Williams Invitational in Portland: North Idaho vs. Chemeketa, 6 p.m.

College women: Whit Classic: Carroll vs. Whitworth, 7 p.m. Nonconference: CC Spokane alumni vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, 5:30 p.m.

Cross country

College: NCAA West Regional at Colfax Golf Club, 11:30 a.m.

Football

High school: Idaho 5A State: Highland at Coeur d’Alene, 7 p.m. State 3A: Peninsula vs. Mt. Spokane at Albi Stadium, 7 p.m. State 1A: Zillah at Deer Park, 6 p.m. State 2B: Tri-Cities Prep at Asotin, 6 p.m.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Portland, 7 p.m.

Soccer

College men: Pac-12: Washington at Oregon State, 6 p.m.

College women: NCAA Tournament: Memphis at Washington State, 5 p.m.

High school girls: State 4A: Gonzaga Prep vs. Mead at Albi Stadium, 4 p.m.

Swimming

College: NWC: Linfield at Whitworth, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

College: Pac-12: Utah at Washington State, 6 p.m.; Colorado at Washington, 8. Big Sky: Northern Colorado at Idaho, 6 p.m. NCAA Division III Tournament in Atlanta: Whitworth vs. Colorado College, 12:30 p.m.

High school: State 2A at Central Washington University: Cheney vs. Burlington-Edison, 9:45 a.m.; Steilacoom vs. Pullman, 11:45. State 1A at Yakima SunDome: Freeman vs. La Salle, 3:15 p.m.; Goldendale vs. Lakeside (WA), 5:15. State 2B at Yakima SunDome: Chewelah vs. Kittitas/Thorp, 8 a.m., Colfax vs. Walla Walla Valley Academy, 9:45, Northwest Christian vs. Tri-Cities Prep, 11:45, Liberty vs. Brewster, 9:45. State 1B at Yakima SunDome: Oakesdale vs. Odessa, Almira/Coulee-Hartline vs. Pomeroy, both 9:45 a.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.