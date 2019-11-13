SWX Home
Sports >  NCAA basketball

USC signs nation’s top hoops recruit Evan Mobley

In this March 9, 2019 photo, USC head coach Andy Enfield disputes a call with referees in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado in Boulder, Colo. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
In this March 9, 2019 photo, USC head coach Andy Enfield disputes a call with referees in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado in Boulder, Colo. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES – Evan Mobley has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball with his older brother Isaiah at Southern California.

The 7-foot, 210-pound forward is considered by many outlets to be the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit.

He averaged 19.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.7 blocks last season for Rancho Christian School in Temecula, California. Mobley earned gold medals playing for USA Basketball at this year’s FIBA U19 World Cup and last year’s FIBA U17 World Cup.

Mobley and current USC freshmen Onyeka Okongwu and Isaiah Mobley played AAU ball on the Compton Magic.

Trojans coach Andy Enfield said Wednesday that Mobley is “an incredible basketball talent who can dominate on the defensive end with his length and athleticism and on the offensive end with his tremendous skill set.”

Mobley’s signing is the first time in program history that USC has signed the nation’s top recruit.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall