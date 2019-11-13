State soccer: Mead rallies past Eastmont in State 4A playoffs
UPDATED: Wed., Nov. 13, 2019
Shannon Wood and Megan Cardenas scored goals in the 78th and 79th minutes, and Mead (16-4) rallied to defeat host Eastmont (13-3-2) 2-1 Wednesday in the first round of the State 4A playoffs in East Wenatchee.
Margo Shoesler had two assists for Mead, which will play Gonzaga Prep (18-2) in the quarterfinals on a date to be determined.
North Kitsap 1, Cheney 0: Audrey Zinn scored in the 71st minute, and Vikings (16-2-1) edged the host Blackhawks (16-4) in the first round of the State 2A playoffs. North Kitsap will visit Selah in the quarterfinals.
Freeman 2, La Salle 0: Delaney Lamotte notched a goal and an assist, and the visiting Scotties (17-2) ousted the Lightning (17-1) in a State 1A match in Yakima.
Riley Hawley also scored for Freeman, which will host Cascade (Leavenworth) in the quarterfinal round.
