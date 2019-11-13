State football: Gonzaga Prep opens with tough test at fourth-seeded Graham Kapowsin

By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

After winning the Greater Spokane League 4A football title, the Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (7-2) handled Hanford last week 50-36 to secure a spot in the State 4A bracket.

G-Prep was given the 13th seed and a matchup at the fourth-seeded Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (10-0) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Bullpups are an extremely run-heavy team, featuring quarterback Ryan McKenna, who ran for 1,097 yards and nine touchdowns. Usually in the backfield with him are Jaden Ortega, 659 yards with eight touchdowns, and Robert Collier Jr., 448 yards with 12 touchdowns.

McKenna only has 40 pass attempts on the season.

As for the Eagles, they have more balance, averaging 165 yards through the air and 223 yards on the ground a game.

3A

Mt. Spokane (8-2) vs. Peninsula (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Albi Stadium: The eighth-seeded Wildcats get to stay in Spokane as the ninth-seeded Seahawks travel across the state.

Mt. Spokane took care of Kamiakin last week, winning 49-20. Peninsula also had no problems last week as the Seahawks downed Arlington 35-0.

Expect the Wildcats to lean heavily on their all-purpose star running back Kannon Katzer.

2A

Washougal (6-4) at Clarkston (9-1), 2 p.m. Saturday: The Clarkston Bantams boast Great Northern League co-offensive MVP Kaeden Frazier, co-defensive MVP Tru Allen and coach of year Brycen Bye.

Their first test after securing those honors will be the Panthers, who knocked off W.F. West 28-7 last week. The Bantams were a 48-27 winner over Toppenish.

Both teams have strong passing attacks, averaging over 220 yards a game, but Clarkston holds the edge on the ground by over 40 yards.

1A

Zillah (8-1) at Deer Park (8-0), 6 p.m. Friday: Winners of the Northeast 1A league, the sixth-seeded Stags host the 11th-seeded Leopards.

For Deer Park, Matthew Jorgensen is the main back, averaging over 100 yards a game on the ground with seven touchdowns this year.

Both teams keep their opponents out of the end zone. Deer Park allows just over nine points a game while the Leopards allow 10 points.

Colville (7-2) at Omak (9-0), 1 p.m. Saturday: The ninth-seeded Colville Indians begin their trek toward a second consecutive state appearance against the eighth-seeded Pioneers. To attain that goal, they’ll have to ride their two offensive juggernauts.

Receiver Paul Skirko and running back Grant Michaliszyn have combined for 1,571 rushing yards with 21 touchdowns and 967 receiving yards with 14 touchdowns.

The Pioneers have a rock-solid defense, allowing only 11 points a game. They beat Okanogan 41-13 to advance to the state tournament.

2B

Toledo (7-3) at Colfax (7-2), noon Saturday: The seventh-seeded Bulldogs earned the opportunity to host a game against the 10th-seeded Indians, marking Colfax’s first state appearance since 2013.

Colfax punched its ticket after beating Lind/Ritzville-Sprague 59-13 in a crossover.

Toledo defeated Raymond 47-9 to reach state.

The Indians were a state semifinalist last season before bowing out to Kalama.

Colfax had the better offense during the season, outscoring the Indians 303-283 and holding its opponents to 165 points compared to 186 for the Indians.

Davenport (6-4) at Adna (6-3), 1 p.m. Saturday: The 12th-seeded Davenport Gorillas travel to face the fifth-seeded Pirates in a battle of two different playing styles. Davenport sports a large physical offensive line, which paves the way for running back Gavin Boggs and Alex Plasensia.

Adna has more balance, funneling the offense through Braden Thomas and Cole Fay.

Davenport has scored 27.8 points while Adna sits at 16.3.

The Gorillas beat Liberty last week to advance to the tournament after losing to the Lancers at the beginning of October. Davenport has won four of its last five games.

The Pirates defeated Ocosta 54-14 in a crossover game last week.

Tri-Cities Prep (9-1) at Asotin (8-1), 6 p.m. Friday: In the battle of the eighth-seeded Asotin Tigers and ninth-seeded Jaguars, it will come down to Asotin’s defense against TCP’s offense.

The Jaguars scored 446 points in their 10 games, averaging over 44 points a game.

Asotin will lean on its running backs, Dylan Landrus and Brayden Barnea, who both have run for over 6 yards a carry and five and six touchdowns, respectively.