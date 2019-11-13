State cross country notebook: Deer Park used depth to capture 1A girls title

Deer Park may not have had the heaviest hitters at the State 1A girls cross country championships in Pasco last Saturday, but the Stags’ depth was undeniable.

Five runners placed in the the top 50 for Deer Park, which captured the program’s first state championship at Sun Willows Golf Course.

Fourth-year Deer Park coach Ken Mulvania said it was the school’s first state title in a female team sport.

“We didn’t have the state’s top runners, but we had a few good ones,” Mulvania said. “They’re a very close pack.”

They finished in a close pack, too.

Adele Schick placed 19th (19 minutes 42.90 seconds) to lead Deer Park, followed by 23rd-place Layne Lathrop (19:49.50), 26th-place Andrea Loos (19:51.10), 30th-place Marion George (20:09.70) and 46th-place Savannah Story (20:37.49).

Deer Park’s 98 points edged Northeast A rival Lakeside (107), which finished second after winning the team title in 2018.

Colville standout Alana Stone (17:39.6) also represented Northeast A with an individual state title.

Lakeside edged Deer Park at an earlier district meet, a one-point decision that gave the Stags confidence, Mulvania said.

“All season long we knew were the underdogs,” Mulvania said. “Their attitudes changed after they knew they could run (with Lakeside).”

Rogers gets big donation

The Rogers boys cross country team was one of the best in the 3A classification, but the Pirates didn’t punch their ticket to last weekend’s state meet.

In a two-bid regional meet on Nov. 2 that included eventual state champion Kamiakin and third-place North Central, the Pirates – ranked as high as No. 3 in the 3A coaches poll – were the odd team out.

Frowns turned smiles on the following Monday, however, when the program received an anonymous $10,000 donation, which will pay for the team’s trip to Friday’s NXR Regional Championships in Boise.

Rogers sent two runners to the state meet last week, including 10th-place Daniel Lee (15:42.60) and 24th-place Issak Chol (16:04.60).

Smith, Easton post top times in all classes

Lewis and Clark senior Wil Smith (15:03) and University senior Jacob Easton (15:09.9) finished first and second, respectively, in the State 4A race, showing why they were the class of the Greater Spokane League and the state.

The league rivals posted the two best times of the five state races in Pasco.