Reader photo: The holiest quail

Joanie Christian took this photo of a quail in a golden tamarack in her front yard in October. “They were traversing about on the branches of the tree like it was their own personal trail system,” she said of the birds. “The late afternoon shone into the tree, so it was an especially beautiful sight.”

