On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball

3 p.m.: BBWAA MLB Awards … MLB

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Penn State at Georgetown … FS1

4 p.m.: Towson at Florida … ESPN2

5 p.m.: San Jose State at Arizona … Pac-12

5:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Seton Hall … FS1

7 p.m.: Central Connecticut State at Arizona State … Pac-12

Basketball, college women

7:30 p.m.: Tennessee Martin at Gonzaga … SWX

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Dallas at New York … TNT

7:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Denver … TNT

Football, college

4 p.m.: Buffalo at Kent State … CBS Sports

5 p.m.: North Carolina at Pittsburgh … ESPN

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Cleveland … Fox 28/NFL

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Mayakoba Classic … Golf

Midnight: EPGA Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge … Golf

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Soccer, UEFA Euro

8:50 a.m.: Turkey vs. Iceland … ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: Kosovo vs. Czech Republic … ESPN2

Tennis

Noon: ATP, The Nitto Finals … ESPN2

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: Idaho at UC Davis … 92.5-FM

7 p.m.: Cal Lutheran at Whitworth … 1230-AM

Basketball, college women

7:30 p.m.: Tennessee Martin at Gonzaga … 790-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Idaho Vandals Coaches Show … 700-AM

7 p.m.: Mike Leach Coaches Show … 920-AM

All events are subject to change.

